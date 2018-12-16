ZLHR slams erratic water supplies

HARARE - Rights lawyers have slammed continuing water challenges faced by communities in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces which have resulted in health hazards.

“Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 77 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens of the right to safe, clean and potable water, communities in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces continue to be plagued with persistent severe water shortages, water pollution, contamination and some resultant public health hazards,” Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said in a statement.

“Key challenges that people continue to face in enjoying their right to clean, safe and potable water include unsafe drinking water, erratic supplies of clean water, leading to exposure of people to water-borne diseases.”

The organisation said it was concerned about unlawful and uprocedural disconnection of water services to households in underprivileged communities and the introduction of a prepaid water system by local authorities without adequate consultation of affected communities.

ZHLR said it is imperative for government to prioritise the fulfilment of the right to water and adequate sanitation with the urgency it deserves as human rights are interrelated and interdependent.



