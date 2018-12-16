Theresa May condemns Tony Blair's new Brexit vote call

LONDON - Theresa May has attacked one of her predecessors - accusing Tony Blair of "undermining" the Brexit talks by calling for another referendum.

She called his comments an "insult to the office he once held" and said MPs could not "abdicate responsibility" to deliver Brexit by holding a new poll.

In London last week, Mr Blair said MPs might back a new vote if "none of the other options work".

In response to Mrs May, he insisted that a new referendum was democratic.

"Far from being anti-democratic it would be the opposite, as indeed many senior figures in her party from past and present have been saying," he said.

On Thursday about 10 Labour MPs met David Lidington - who is Mrs May's de facto second-in-command - to argue for another public vote.

Sources close to Mr Lidington said it was "pretty standard stuff" and he was not "planning for or advocating a second referendum".

Many senior Labour figures are deeply uneasy about endorsing another referendum. - BBC

