Shot in the arm for St Christopher's

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  16 December 2018 1:41PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - ZIMNAT has donated goods worth over $7 000 to St Christopher’s which houses children living with disabilities.

In a statement, Zimnat chief executive Mustafa Sachak said his organisation was happy to partner with St Christopher’s in making life better for children living with disability as its aim is to make life better for others.

“Zimnat last week handed over bed linen, an examination bed and a storage container, together worth more than $7 000, to St Christopher’s Children with Disability project, which aims to provide therapeutic and other services to children with disabilities in Hatcliffe,” Sachak said.

The statement said St Christopher’s Children with Disability project aims to improve or restore lost functions of children with disability through various types of therapy, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, and the provision of devices to help compensate for their disability.

This comes as the world last week marked the International Day of Disabled Persons. 


