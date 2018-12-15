Tehn Diamond fashion label trending

HARARE - Rapper Tehn Diamond’s “ThePlanetAfrika” collection which he recently unveiled as part of his Tisu Ngoda Dzacho (TND) fashion label is trending.

The products include women’s yoga leggings, unisex short-sleeve T-shirts, unisex long-sleeve T-shirts, phone cases, infant bodysuits, baby jerseys, unisex tank tops, unisex hoodies, unisex raglan sweaters, women’s crop tops, black or white cushioned crew socks, back packs and beach bags.

According to Tehn Diamond, who posted the products on his Instagram page, the products can be ordered on the TND online store, which provides free shipping worldwide.

“A tribe called TND. We are a Zimbabwean-born, Pan-Afrikan collective, on a mission to nourish the soul of Afrika. We believe in a Unified Global Afrika, built on truth, beauty & understanding, with Afrikans at the heart of its design,” the artiste wrote.

“We create with the hope of empowering Afrikans to celebrate and share their unique stories with the World. Our first collection, #ThePlanetAfrika intends to open up and invite conversations from Afrikans around the world, about their vision for Afrika. This has been an absolute labour of love for me, and I’m so proud to be able to share this movement with you.”

“Afrika’s value should no longer be measured in mineral wealth and resources, but the true diamonds, the people of Afrika. Tag an Afrikan you know is passionate about seeing Afrika unified and glorified.”

The idea of Tisu Ngoda Dzacho, according to the store’s website, was born in February 2014, hidden in the line of a song the founder sang which said, that regardless of the rocks out in Marange, Tisu Ngoda Dzacho. It means “We are the diamonds they speak of”.



On why he decided to use the K on “ThePlanetAfrika”, Tehn Diamond said one of the reasons was: “The K symbolises a kind of Lingua Afrikana, coming into use along with such words and phrases as Habari Gani, Ubuntu, Osagyfo, Uhuru, Asante, together constituting one political language, although coming from more than one Afrikan language.”

