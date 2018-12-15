Simba Chikore trial deferred

HARARE - The trial of former President Robert Mugabe’s son-in law Simba Chikore — which was meant to commence yesterday — has been postponed to January 24.

Chikore, who is jointly charged with co-worker Simbarashe Mutimbe, is accused of unlawfully detaining Zimbabwe Airways employee Bertha Zakeyo for four hours at her workplace.

The State indicated that the duo will be tried on January 24 and 25, and that the date was by consent with the defence counsel.

Chikore and Mutimbe were jointly charged after the State successfully applied that their dockets be married as they allegedly connived to commit the offence.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa had argued that the duo is facing the same charge and that the circumstances are the same.

Through his lawyer Chris Venturas, Chikore opposed the marrying of the dockets, arguing that the State failed to make a courtesy notice of its intention to jointly try the accused persons.

Venturas proposed that his client be removed from remand and proceed by way of summons.

However, Harare magistrate Elisha Singano ruled in favour of the State, saying the duo acted in same purpose and are facing the same charges.

Singano ruled that no prejudice will be suffered if Chikore is jointly charged with Mutimbe on the same charge and on the same facts.



