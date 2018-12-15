Moyo emerges from shadows

HARARE - After a protracted battle to earn the right to participate in tomorrow’s Zifa executive committee elections, Mlungisi Moyo has promised to make the local game a trendsetter on the continent.

The former Chicken Inn treasurer was initially barred from contesting the elections set for tomorrow at the Zifa Village together with Felton Kamambo and Gift Banda before being reinstated following Fifa’s intervention.

Kamambo will battle it out for the Zifa presidency with incumbent Philip Chiyangwa while Banda will tussle for the vice presidency with out-of-favour Omega Sibanda, who is being criticised for making some unpopular footballing decisions that cost the country.

As for Moyo he will face the challenge of incumbent board member for finance Philemon Machana, businessman Chamu Chiwanza, former referee Brighton Malandule, public relations guru Sugar Chagonda and Zifa Central Region boss Stanley Chapeta.

At some point, it appeared Moyo would not make it onto the ballot after his disqualification by the Zifa Electoral Committee.

Moyo, Kamambo and Banda subsequently appealed to the Zifa Appeals Committee but were unsuccessful as their applications were also thrown out.

However, the trio never gave up their fight which resulted in the Fifa development director for the Caribbean and Africa, Veron Mosengo-Omba stepping into the matter.

Moyo, Kamambo and Banda were finally allowed to stand in the elections which saw the date being shifted to tomorrow. Moyo, an academic with three Masters’ degrees, including one in Financial Engineering, has endeared himself with the Zifa councillors mostly in the provinces, regions, and area zones where he has been actively rolling out his manifesto.

The 41-year-old has been delivering a message of hope in his campaigns largely targeted to the football constituency. Among the major issues that Moyo has premised his campaign on are pledges to improve the Zifa secretariat and ensure better corporate governance in the game’s structures.

He has also pledged to secure more corporate partnerships in order to overcome the crippling Zifa debt which now stands at over $7 million.

“There is need for a sponsorship model where serious corporate partners should be allowed to do business with football and Zifa should not settle for personalised support from individuals and entities,” Moyo reckons.

“There is also need to have a financial management policy which shall speak to accountability, transparency and respect for systems. I shall be a gate keeper for corporate governance as Zifa should seize operating like a tuck shop.

“The debtors shall be engaged 24/7 to service their obligations.”

Moyo continued: “Zifa’s revenue streams would need to be widened through enlisting the services of professional revenue portfolio consultants.

“Zifa assets used to be protected from creditors and unscrupulous individuals and the asset register shall be regularly updated.

“Also, there has to be a levy structure. The levy structure should not bleed the clubs and organs dry and as such the finance committee would come up with realistic levy structures.

“In fact a full proof of austerity measures framework shall be put together.”

In his manifesto, Moyo also spoke about giving support top women’s football and engaging Fifa to help come up with a strategic plan for the Fifa Forward Development Programmes.

If elected, Moyo also wants to use more resources in the identification of and nurturing of talented young players and to help the Premier Soccer League to become stronger as they are the benchmark of the local game’s success.

Moyo noted failures by the previous board especially the lack of attention and support given to the junior national teams something he feels should be rectified as soon as possible.

