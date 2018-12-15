Govt moves to contain road carnage

HARARE - Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza is in the process of engaging his Home Affairs counterpart with a view of coming up “with robust and cooperative measures to reduce carnage on Zimbabwe’s roads this festive season”.

This also comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given support for the automation of the country’s traffic management system and in a bid to monitor errant driving, enhance traffic policing and eliminate the scourge of corruption on highway patrols.

“The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has an extensive programme… together with the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and the police. So… our roads will be flooded with activities of conscientisation and enforcement of laws… to ensure that our roads are clear of unroadworthy vehicles,” Matiza said recently, as a follow up to revelations that technology would also be in full force soon” to help traffic policing.

“So it’s an intensive programme that we have been working on… There are laws which are there, but they were just not being implemented. We have to make sure that those laws are enforced… this holiday,” he said.

Matiza’s statements also come as Mnangagwa has recently said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police must play an enhanced role in the struggle against deadly traffic accidents, and they will be supported through a new electronic traffic management system, the installation of digital cameras... at traffic intersections and along our highways.”

And in the aftermath of two fatal accidents, which claimed the lives of 80 people in Rusape and Matabeleland South, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa also said:

“To minimise such painful occurrences and alleviate the plight of read traffic accident victims, cabinet has resolved to call for greater enforcement of the use of integrated traffic management systems and increased highway police patrols.”

As government has confirmed that a private partner was working on the Zimbabwe Integrated Transport Management System, which will connect the Central Vehicle Registry, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, VID director Joseph Pedzapasi has recently disclosed that an electronic provisional drivers’ licensing (e-PDL) system could be in place by Christmas.

As it is, a pilot scheme has been designed for the country’s learner’s licensing system and where aspiring drivers will undergo computerised tests, and thus eliminating much human interface.



