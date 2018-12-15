ED instructs aides, Zanu PF to focus on stemming economic rot

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  15 December 2018 9:02AM  •  3 comments

ESIGODINI - With Zimbabwe’s economy continuing to tank — and long-suffering citizens now desperate for some respite — President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told thousands of Zanu PF delegates gathered in Esigodini for the party’s annual conference that their focus must be solely on coming up with solutions to stem the rot.

 

Comments (3)

The most serious damage to our economy was done by the Minister of Finace himself on September the 28th.

citizen - 15 December 2018

Zimbabwe will soon become Sudan.

Chikowore - 15 December 2018

President John Magufuli of Tanzania fires corrupt government officials on the spot. ED waits to announce incidents of corruption at ZANU- PF meetings and does nothing. Zimbabwe has no leadership. We should hire Magufuli for just 6 months to run Zimbabwe and finish corruption. ED is too busy buying cars for chiefs and has no time for governance.

Ndiani Ndiani - 15 December 2018

