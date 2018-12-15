ED instructs aides, Zanu PF to focus on stemming economic rot

ESIGODINI - With Zimbabwe’s economy continuing to tank — and long-suffering citizens now desperate for some respite — President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told thousands of Zanu PF delegates gathered in Esigodini for the party’s annual conference that their focus must be solely on coming up with solutions to stem the rot.

