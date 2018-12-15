DJ Stavo in Twitter outburst

HARARE - The outburst started with conversations around allegations Stavo was stealing tweets and reposting them but the situation escalated after an artist who calls himself Kelvin Beatz accused DJ Stavo of blocking him.

“Ahhh shame the kid thinks he’s made it in life by throwing shade at Dj Stavo. His Twitter account has never been so active (Thanks to me of course) He must be thinking his tweets are so underrated not realising he’s irrelevant,” Stavo wrote on Twitter, promising it was going to be his last tweet on the issue.

However, the DJ went on to talk about the issue, even writing in capital letters to show that he was shouting.

“For the last time. If you have a problem with me, call me. If you don’t have my number then that means you don’t know me well enough to have a problem. Bad energy shall be ‘blocked’ watch me grow from the side lines. From now on, positive vibes only.”

In his initial tweet, Kelvin had said: “The first person to block me paTwitter pano is Dj Stavo”

To which Stavo responded: “At least my tweets are better than your beatz”, going further to say; “I am still the nicest person on this App. It’s just unfortunate this kid doesn’t respect his elders.”

In response to accusations that he was stealing tweets, Stavo said those people who have had their tweets stolen should report to the police.

“Guys just joined Twitter this year or two years ago and start complaining about stolen tweets. Here’s a news flash Twitter started in 2006. Tweets will be recycled. Just grow up and laugh or be inspired. Unless there is something I don’t know. Do you get paid for your OG tweets,” he wrote.

MANY know DJ and music producer DJ Stavo to be one of the nicest people on the Twitter streets but over the past days, his patience has been getting tested, resulting in Stavo savaging some “Twimbos”.

