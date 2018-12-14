Zifa needs strong, sound leadership

HARARE - This Sunday, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) will vote for a new executive committee at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Harare.

The new office bearers will be in office for the next four years and will be tasked with leading the local game under this tough economic climate.

At the moment, Zimbabwean football is saddled with a number of problems, particularly funding.

Fans have deserted the game with crowd-pullers like Dynamos and CAPS United struggling to attract decent crowds for their home games.

Only Highlanders were still able to command a huge following in the just-ended season at their Barbourfields Stadium fortress.

Dynamos, CAPS and Highlanders are the traditional big teams in Zimbabwe but they were nowhere near challenging for honours in all competitions in 2018.

This is a clear sign that a lot needs to be done and this has to start at Zifa. Current Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa will be up against former board member Felton Kamambo.

Whoever wins the polls on Sunday has a lot on his hands considering the tough task that lies ahead in order to restore sanity and profitability to Zifa.

Currently, the association is weighed down by a $7 million debt, which makes Zifa an insolvent institution.

Unless this issue is solved and a payment plan is agreed with the creditors, it will be hard for Zifa to attract corporate sponsorship.

The situation is laid bare by the fact that all our national teams do not have a technical sponsor to provide their casual wear, training and playing kit.

It’s always a sorry sight to watch the Warriors, Mighty Warriors or the Young Warriors playing in an atrocious unbranded kit which is not even fit to be used by a social club.

Boozers’ teams across the country are donning some pretty decent and trendy football kits, making a mockery of the Warriors jersey.

Chiyangwa and Kamambo have promised people heaven on earth during the campaign trail in recent weeks.

It is our hope that these gentlemen will stick to their word once a winner is declared on Sunday.

Recent performances by the Warriors in their quest to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations show that Zimbabwe has got the talent and desire.

If we get our act together on the administration front, this country will become a football powerhouse on the continent.

