Potraz sets up temporary licensing office in Kariba

HARARE - Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will be opening a licensing office at Kariba Post Office this month.

In a statement, Potraz urged those with boats and walkie talkie radios to renew their licences between December 10 and 18.

“Potraz advises residents that it will open a temporary licensing office at Kariba Post Office from the 10th to the 18th of December 2018.

“Owners of boats and walkie talkie radios are encouraged to take the opportunity to renew their licences at the office and members of the public can freely come to consult about the law concerning owning and operating such radios,” the statement said.

This comes as Potraz recently set up 146 Community Information Centres (CICs) around the country and trained over 9 000 people in information communication technology (ICT) efficiency.

Potraz also recently announced its plans to introduce innovation hubs and hackatons as part of its information and communication technology innovation drive.



Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.