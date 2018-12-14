Kadja represents female chanters

HARARE - Female dancehall chanter Kadja, real name Tariro Kadandara, will be representing women at this year’s edition of the Zimdancehall Shutdown Gig scheduled for December 31 at City Sports Centre.

Kadja and K Queen will be the two female chanters at this mammoth gig, a development which the organisers said is worrying.

The competitive genre used to boast of a number of ladies such as Lady Squanda, Bounty Lisa, Lady B, Daruler, Lipsy, Lindsay, Massina but not much has come out from them this year.

A number of riddims were produced this year and women were conspicuous with their absence. Lady Squanda and Lipsy featured on the TMan, Samcriss Champions League Riddim but nothing more.

Powered by Silent Killer Promotions, the organisers said they will be changing the narrative starting next year.

“This is a serious challenge which needs to be addressed. Very few women are singing and we have been struggling to find them to feature on the show. The door is open for them and we are hoping next year we will be able to sign a number of artistes under the Silent Killer stable and give them a platform to work on their careers,” Jackie Dzambasa, one of the organisers, said.

“We have a number of female chanters and we will be reaching out to them and on this gig so far Kadja and K Queen will be participating,” he said.

The gig features several dancehall stars, including veterans Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Freeman, Dadza D and rising chanters Enzo Ishall, Jah Signal, Bazooka, Pumacol and several others.

A number of DJs have also been roped in for the gig.



