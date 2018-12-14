Fuel dealer invites service station partners

HARARE - Genesis Energy Private Limited is seeking to expand its operations locally and has invited business proposals from entrepreneurs wishing to partner with the company as dealers.

This is in line with the company’s vision to become a key player in the fuel and retail market and to expand its footprint across the country.

In a statement published in the press yesterday, Genesis said the successful entrepreneurs will use their own resources and shall be responsible for all licensing requirements as stipulated by the Petroleum Act and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

“The dealers will be responsible for maintenance and servicing of the service station equipment according to Trade Measures and Genesis Energy standards. The dealers will be responsible for ordering of fuel from Genesis Energy, payment and receiving of stocks and ensuring that product availability at the site is 100 percent at all times,” read the statement.

For the past weeks Zimbabwe has endured snaking queues at service stations with reports of suppliers refusing to release fuel to the country until government settled its dues.

Fuel traders have faced a hard time as foreign currency shortages continue to rock the market.

