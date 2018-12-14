Four RBZ executives absolved of wrongdoing

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) yesterday cleared four senior executives of any wrongdoing following their suspension on allegations of corruption and illegal foreign currency dealings.

Their precautionary suspension was done after rabblerousing influence- peddler, William Gerald Mutumanje aka Acie Lumumba, the short-lived chair of the Finance and Economic Development ministry communications taskforce, scurrilously and publicly accused the quartet of running a foreign currency cartel at the Central Bank, at a time the country was in the throes of a critical foreign currency crisis that hammered the productive sector of the economy.

In a 46-minute live Facebook rant, Lumumba accused the apex bank’s head of supervision Norman Mataruka, director financial markets Azvinandawa Saburi, director financial intelligence Mirirai Chiremba and head of security Gresham Muradzikwa of a raft of crimes spanning from off-the-books bond notes circulation to corrupt allocation of foreign currency.

RBZ governor John Mangudya yesterday said in a statement an official probe of the accused senior officers has totally exonerated them of all charges.

“The bank and the law enforcement agents carried out investigation which on conclusion revealed that Messrs Chiremba, Mataruka, Muradzikwa and Saburi were not involved in the corrupt activities or impropriety as alleged by ... Mutumanje. The bank would thus like to advise that the quartet has been accordingly absolved of any wrongdoing, “ Magudya said.

The RBZ boss did not state when the top officials would be expected back at work.



