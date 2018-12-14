Four RBZ executives absolved of wrongdoing

STAFF WRITER  •  14 December 2018 9:34AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) yesterday cleared four senior executives of any wrongdoing following their suspension on allegations of corruption and illegal foreign currency dealings.

Their precautionary suspension was done after rabblerousing influence- peddler, William Gerald Mutumanje aka Acie Lumumba, the short-lived chair of the Finance and Economic Development ministry communications taskforce, scurrilously and publicly accused the quartet of running a foreign currency cartel at the Central Bank, at a time the country was in the throes of a critical foreign currency crisis that hammered the productive sector of the economy.

In a 46-minute live Facebook rant, Lumumba  accused the apex bank’s head of supervision Norman Mataruka, director financial markets Azvinandawa Saburi, director financial intelligence Mirirai Chiremba and head of security Gresham Muradzikwa of a raft of crimes spanning from off-the-books bond notes circulation to corrupt allocation of foreign currency.

RBZ governor John Mangudya yesterday said in a statement an official probe of the accused senior officers has totally exonerated them of all charges.

“The bank and the law enforcement agents carried out investigation which on conclusion revealed that Messrs Chiremba, Mataruka, Muradzikwa and Saburi were not involved in the corrupt activities or impropriety as alleged by ... Mutumanje.  The bank would thus like to advise that the quartet has been accordingly absolved of any wrongdoing, “ Magudya said.

The RBZ boss did not state when the top officials would be expected back at work.


Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.


 

Comments (1)

THe moment Ace Lumumba was dethroned as spokesman, one could tell that the case was not going anywhere, raw nerve centre had been touched and damage control or fire fighting started. Big fish involved sorry Zimbabwe

Kufandada - 14 December 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media