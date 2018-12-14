Elikem reveals Zim lover

HARARE - Ghanaian socialite and Pokello Nare’s ex-husband Elikem Kumordzie has revealed his new Zimbabwean flame, whom social media has identified as Edith Chibhamu.

Elikem took to Instagram posting pictures of him with the lady, sparking controversy, resulting in him turning off comments.

Noise started after people identified the lady saying she used to be married to businessman Gift Tsamba, with people calling her gogo as she is older than the Ghanaian.

“Good people can really have a great impact in your life. Give me a deep conversation or a passionate debate over brainless beauty any day. Someone who makes me reconsider my long-held beliefs and challenges my mind. Makes me think on my feet and figure out the figureless,” he wrote under a picture of the two on Instagram.

“Being a sapoisexual brought me here. You get to a stage where looks, size and age don’t matter anymore. You’d rather have God, Peace and Love. #BeautyAndBrains.”

People went all out producing pictures of Chibhamu with Tsamba and being ruthless with their comments until Kumordzie could not handle it and just had to bar people from commenting.

On the other hand, his ex — Pokello — is enjoying a vacation with her lover Ronald Muzambe in Cuba.

Elikem and Pokello have a son together.

After the separation, Elikem posted a short video of an engagement ring with a big rock recently with the caption: “I’m definitely not making a mistake on the next one. The right one.”

Meanwhile, another “celebrity” couple Tytan and Olinda Chapel kept people talking after the musician got a tattoo of Olinda’s name on his wrist.

Olinda’s ex Desmond “Stunner” Chideme weighed in with a jibe at the couple. However, people on social media thought he was just being bitter.



The tattoo incident has left tongues wagging, resulting in a social media challenge called #TytanChallenge with people posting their forearms inscribed with different words.

