Comedians form association

HARARE - Local comedians have formed an association, Zimbabwe Comedians Union (ZCU), on Tuesday, to advance their own cause.

The interim committee is made up of leading comedians in the form of Carl Joshua Ncube, Doc Vikela, Ntando and Kadem among others.

Ncube said the idea of forming an association was deliberated on Internet.

“We did a conference call with Doc Vikela in Harare, Ntando in Bulawayo, I in Victoria Falls, Kadem in Harare and Nelsy in Victoria Falls, and we managed to put up a working committee.

“We will be putting out a press release to announce our Annual General Meeting and elections and objectives of the association,” Ncube said.

The association seeks to grow the industry through speaking with one voice.

“We will represent the industry well and prevent exploitation of comics.

“We are against joke theft and inappropriate venues among others,” he said.

“We will push for clear classification of comedy, regulation of standard of gigs and lobbying for freedoms of speech.”

Ncube said the AGM will address more issues to do with registration of members, having a clear code of conduct, constitution drafting, appointing a board and to regularise the industry among others.

“We also want to propose types of tax, revenues, facilities and measurement of our contribution to the economy and show our vision moving forward,” Ncube said.

Some of the notable associations in the arts sector include the Edith WeUtonga-led Zimbabwe Musicians Union and Creative Arts Union formed last year by Wellington Mareva (chairperson), Lwazi Tshabangu (deputy chairperson), Daniel Meck (treasurer), Walter Sonayi (welfare officer), Klio Manyowa (organising secretary) and Tongai Tarubona aka Chirandu (secretary-general).

