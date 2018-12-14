All is set for Miss Twins finals



HARARE - All roads will lead to East Point in Harare tomorrow for the inaugural Miss Twins pageant finals.

The pageant will see seven sets of twins taking to the ramp and the winning set will walk away with several prizes, including scholarships to overseas.

Pageant organiser Sarah Dee said all is set for the finals.

“We are looking forward to this day. The pageant will start at 7pm. Of late, we have found a number of sponsors,” Sarah Dee said.

“The event seeks to promote the girl child in the society. It is also a vehicle to fight gender-based violence in communities,” she said.

The pageant is targeting ladies aged between 18 and 25.

Real name Sarah Dhliwayo, Sarah Dee, is planning to take the pageant across national borders next year.

“If all goes according to plan, we will be hosting the inaugural Miss Twins Africa in South Africa next year. South African promoters have expressed interest in the pageant hence they have promised to play their part,” the mother of four said.

Meanwhile, the Miss Twins pageant has opened floodgates to everything “twins” of late.

Feeling outdone, the Petro brothers — Gift and Pachawo — who recently attended the fifth edition of Kampala Twins Festival in the East African country are planning to host the Zimbabwean edition of the festival next year.

“We were inspired by what we saw in Uganda and we are planning to host a similar event in Harare next year called Zimbabwe Twins Festival,” said Gift.

“As of now, we are in the process of selling the idea to other twins in Zimbabwe and we are registering them.”

The Petro brothers are the founders of Zimbabwe Twins Foundation, an organisation that seeks to represent twins and multiple births in the country regardless of religion, race, political background and culture.

