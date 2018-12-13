Three-tier tree-planting for Mutare

MUTARE - Mutare City Council is set to enjoy a three-tier tree-planting campaign set to boost the eastern border city’s tree density.

Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi recently launched the MDC Alliance’s democracy tree-planting programme, which saw 1 000 trees being planted in Chikanga and Dangamvura last week as the opposition-controlled local authority pushes to implement its party’s resolution.

“Our president started this programme of planting democracy trees and we are looking at that also as local authorities and as Mutare, being led by myself as the mayor, we are embarking on this programme. We had 1 000 plants of trees and we planted almost 400 at Murahwa Primary School where I led with the deputy mayor leading proceedings at Nyamauru Primary School,” Tandi said.

MDC president Nelson Chamisa said they aim to plant two million trees annually until 2026 and even beyond.

Tandi told Eastern News this week that they were also going to be planting trees in line with the national tree-planting programme as well as council’s own resolution to re-green the parched environment. He said the three programmes will help the city reclaim its beauty and glamour.

“The multiplicity of tree-planting initiatives is to the advantage of this city as there are different actors who will be motivating the processes as well as watching over the different planted areas.

“This will not only benefit the environment but restore the city’s beauty and glamour which was now beginning to be spoiled by charred landscapes and open areas,” Tandi said.

He said all three tree-planting campaigns would integrate indigenous trees, particularly in protected areas like school yards, as they would enjoy better opportunities of surviving.

“We saw it fit to plant indigenous trees in protected areas because those indigenous trees are dwindling and they need to be safeguarded. We are looking at managing the environment very well as city fathers and this is only the start,” Tandi said.

The eastern border city has been struggling to regenerate its balding landscape after residents wiped out the environs after they razed the forests for fuel at the back of incessant power outages as the economy crumbled at the turn of the millennium due to violent politics and ruinous economic policies.

The province is itself losing at least 45 000 hectares of forests annually through deforestation, according to Forestry Commission, with experts decrying tobacco curing, agriculture land expansion, firewood selling and charcoal making as its key drivers, underlining the need for concerted efforts to replant lost trees.



