Poor health grounds Ninja Lipsy

HARARE - Zimdancehall chanter Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe, popularly known as Ninja Lipsy, has staged only three concerts this year due to poor health.

Lipsy is battling hemiplegia, sometimes called hemiparesis, which is a condition that affects one side of the body.

The disease borrows much of the symptoms from mild stroke.

Lipsy, who is also epileptic, described 2018 as one of the most unsuccessful years in her career.

“The year 2018 was one of the most affected years in my career as a musician. It was just a flaw. I could not do much to advance my career due to ill health. Imagine I only staged three shows this year,” Lipsy said.

Since the beginning of the year, Lipsy, who broke into limelight after releasing Taitirana together with Winky D, staged two concerts in Harare and the other one in Gokwe.

In February she performed at Harare International Conference Centre as a supporting act to Winky D during the launch of Gombwe album. She also performed at Glamis Arena on the last day of the Harare Agricultural Show in September.

Hemiplegia grounded Lipsy for the better part of the year.

At one point, she walked with the aid of crutches for close to three months.

Poor health, coupled by the country’s poor performing economy has forced Lipsy to venture into cake-making in a bid to raise extra income.

She said at times her medical doctor orders her to take a break from the stage hence cake-making project will be her fall back plan.

“Recently, my doctor ordered me to take a three-month break from the stage; therefore you need something to keep the boat afloat.

“I am not only into cake-making but also making hair pieces (wigs) and make-ups,” she said.

