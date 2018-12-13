Pambuka, Maziwisa freed on bail pending appeal

HARARE - Former Highfield Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa and television personality Oscar Pambuka were yesterday granted bail pending appeal by a Harare magistrate.

Maziwisa and Pambuka had been sentenced to 30 months each in jail last Thursday after they were convicted of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of $12 650 in a public relations deal.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube granted the duo bail despite noting that submissions made by both the State and defence counsel were generalised and did not touch on fear of the duo absconding considering the delay in appeal matters.

Ncube said although he is not defending his decision to convict and sentence the two, he does not see how another court will interfere with his ruling.

He, however, noted that another court might arrive at a lesser or harsher sentence on appeal.

He granted them bail on condition that they deposit $500 with the clerk of court, surrender their passports and report to the police once on the Friday of each month.

Maziwisa and Pambuka were convicted of two counts of fraud last week.

For the first count, they were sentenced to 50 months in jail and 12 months were suspended on condition that they restitute ZPC of $12 650 by January 2019.

A further 12 months were suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence.

On the second count, Ncube sentenced the duo to 24 months each which he said will be served concurrently with the first sentence.

Immediately after sentencing, the lawyer Jonathan Samkange notified the State that he intends to apply for bail pending appeal.

On Tuesday, Samkange applied for bail arguing that there is ground of success of overturning both his clients’ convictions and sentence.



