Only council can issue land

HARARE - City Council (HCC) will not entertain individuals or groupings such as housing cooperatives and pay schemes claiming to have identified or discovered open land in the city.

“People should not buy land from anyone who does not have proof of ownership in the form of a title deed. The city housing department is in the process of properly allocating land to people applying for the same through council,” the City council said.

HCC added that people should desist from being involved in land dealings that are not initiated by council as the City is aware of all its land making any claims of land discovery unrealistic and corrupt.

“We are inundated with claims of discovery for housing and commercial land. If any such land is available it will be advertised in the press as per council policy.”

According to the Council, any attempts to circumvent the law will be turned down.



