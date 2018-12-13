Macheso, Peter, Baba Harare share stage

HARARE - Top musician Alick Macheso has taken on board rising musicians Peter Moyo and Baba Harare for the sungura shutdown gig scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at Premier Tobacco Auction Floors.

The musician is known for his benevolence towards rising musicians having once embraced Tryson Chimbetu during his early days, Faheem Somanje and recently Tadius Matsito’s son Muchapedza Jr who is on course to record his debut album.

Peter himself is a product of sungura and he will be afforded the opportunity to showcase his talent before his father figure.

Macheso’s camp said the musician will continue assisting rising musicians until they get their footing in the competitive music industry.

“This has always been mdara’s stance on all musicians. He wishes to see them prosper in their ways; hence sharing the stage with them will certainly bring a smile on his face. These are following his steps in sungura and he will be happy to share notes with the younger generation,” Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze said.

Dubbed ‘‘Bye bye 2018 Chero Wandisiya Ndirimupenyu’’ a theme taken off Macheso’s song Chikuru Kurarama off his 2018 album Dzinosvitsa Kure his camp says there is a lot in store for his fans.

“This is the festive season and we have a Christmas present for all the music lovers. We will be saying bye-bye 2018 in style,” Makahamadze said.

Musicians Baba Harare and Peter Moyo have been doing well in their respective lines of work and 2018 is a year for them to remember.

Baba Harare is doing well with his single The Reason Why better known as Hat Dzemurara dominating showbiz.

He will also take the opportunity to introduce his forthcoming project set for release on January 11 to his fans.

Peter on the other hand has managed to break several barriers in his career and made a name for himself in music circles, gaining trust of fans who in return reciprocated by attending his shows.

His camp is known for their energy on stage which has left many satisfied by their performances.



