Kasukuwere trial set at Dec 19

HARARE - Former Cabinet minister Savior Kasukuwere yesterday filed another application seeking postponement of his trial pending the outcome of his High Court appeal.

Kasukuwere is facing three charges of criminal abuse of office and another of violating the Procurement Act.

The allegations against the ex-Zanu PF political commissar relate to Shuvai Junior Gumbochuma, sister to former first lady Grace Mugabe, who is currently on remand on allegations of acquiring vast tracts of land from Kasukuwere’s Local government ministry worth more than $2 million without paying for it.

Through his lawyer Thembinkosi Magwaliba, Kasukuwere sought postponement after he filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court on the eve of trial kick off, seeking to stop trial.

Last week, Magwaliba filed another application seeking a review of presiding magistrate Hoseah Mujaya’s decision to throw out his application for exception.

“I apply for the postponement of this trial. Since the last sitting, we have since filed an application at the High Court under case number HC11252/18 seeking to review ruling made by this court to throw application for excerption,” Magwaliba said.

“If the application is granted, it will uphold excerption by the accused person. This would mean that there are no valid criminal charges to be faced by the accused person. “

Magwaliba also said the High Court promised to hear his case urgently, adding that the State will not suffer any prejudice if the matter is postponed.

In response prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga opposed the application, arguing that it lacks merit.

“The trial of this case is long overdue and has been pending in this court for two months now with the accused making one application after another all calculated to buy time,” Macharaga said.

Presiding magistrate Hoseah Mujaya granted the application for postponement as there has been an attempt by the defence to have the matter heard at the High Court.

Kasukuwere will be back in court on December 19.



