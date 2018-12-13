Donel shines at Miss World finals

HARARE - Young Zimbabwean star Donel Mangena shone at the Miss World finals in Sanya, China over the weekend with everyone including the pageant beauties and hosts gushing at his performance.

The 17-year-old who rose to fame during The Voice UK also shared with his followers on social media that his performance in China was one of his best.

“Mum, I just rocked a show in China!! #missworld2018 the best experience so far, 118 girls on stage #dreaming I had the best time in China! Thank you to everyone that’s got me here #MissWorld2018,” Donel wrote.

At total of 118 Miss World finalists performed on stage with Donel, on the stage where Mexico was crowned as Miss World.

“Well guys what an opening to miss world, we had Donel, did you guys know he was coached by Will-i-am on The Voice UK and he was invited to Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday where Prince Harry introduced him as the star of the future,” one of the presenters Barney Walsh said.



