Chipezeze riles Pitso Mosimane

HARARE - Fresh from helping his club win the Telkom Knockout title on Saturday, Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze put up another five-star performance against Mamelodi Sundowns that left Pitso Mosimane fuming.

The Sundowns coach was livid at the final whistle as his side failed to get past Chipezeze in the goalless draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

The draw left Sundowns in third place on Absa Premiership log with 22 points, five behind leaders Pirates. As for Baroka, they are now in 13th place with 11 points.

Chipezeze was awarded the man-of-the-match award after making a string of saves that kept the Brazilians at bay.

This infuriated Mosimane had no kind words for the former Chicken Inn goalkeeper at the final whistle.

“I think we should congratulate Chipezeze for being man-of-the-match for wasting time. How can you allow Chipezeze to do that?” Mosimane queried.

“Against Pirates he did the same thing; he’s falling all the time and he’s killing the momentum. Referees should be able to see what he is doing. He’s a good

goalkeeper, no doubt about that but why do you give him man-of-the-match for wasting time? You should give him man-of-the-match for playing and not wasting time. These guys don’t want to play football at all. In South African football, we need to do things differently, I don’t understand it all.”

The Sundowns boss admitted that Chipezeze had been the stumbling block between his team and three points.

“I know who chooses the man-of-the-match and they chose the right player today because he (Chipezeze) saved them tonight,” he said.

“But why give him the award when he does things like this? He was on the floor all the time, who does that?

“The game wanted us to break them down and we couldn’t. They were sitting in and they break the momentum. Once you build combination play two players fall down. When the goalkeeper was down there why because the player was out? They were waiting and looking for the player to come (back) in and when the player comes back in the keeper stands up.”



