Barcelos rolls into Harare

HARARE - South African fast-food brand, Barcelos Flame Grilled Chicken has spread its wings to Harare with the opening of franchise outlets in the city.

Founded in Pretoria, South Africa in 1993, Barcelos is popular for its flame grilled Portuguese recipe flavours.

The restaurant entered the Zimbabwean market when it opened its doors in Bulawayo in August this year. It has now opened two outlets in Harare’s CBD at a cost of about $350 000 each.

The Barcelos Zimbabwe franchise is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Benson Muneri.

Muneri says he is unfazed by the prospect of stepping into the cut-throat fast food industry, insisting Barcelos Zimbabwe is poised to become a force to be reckoned with.

“As with most brands, the Barcelos’ identity has undergone some transformations over the years in order to remain a key player in the casual dining and quick service restaurant industry.

“With our fame and flavour rooted firmly in tradition, authentic recipes and friendly service, Barcelos is a forward-thinking company, seeking to grow and establish our brand globally,” Muneri said.

“Our ability to satisfy various cultures and tastes is evidence that we have mastered the recipe for success and growth.

‘‘We offer the best flame grilled peri peri chicken in an awesome unique store environment with great service. We are also here to compete with the best there is in Zimbabwe,” he added.

The businessman is also upbeat about the prospects of creating employment opportunities in a country that is currently plagued by serious economic challenges.

“We have invested and we were well-received in Bulawayo so far since August 2018. We plan to open five more stores in the country in the next 12 months and create both employment and business opportunities for locals,” Muneri said.

“Each of our stores employs 30 to 35 people,” he added.

Barcelos operates franchises in 16 other countries including South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia.



