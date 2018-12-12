Zacc receives 400 cases in 2018

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has dealt with about 400 cases this year alone as compared to the previous year where they only received 294 cases.

This came out during the graft body’s first step at decentralising when it opened its sub office in the second largest city on Monday.

“We have landed in Bulawayo and we officially open our doors and it is an exciting time for us as this effectively marks the genesis of our decentralisation effort, devolution at its best,” said Zacc deputy chairperson Nanette Silukhuni during the official opening of the office at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.

The opening of the Zacc offices in Bulawayo comes a day after the country joined the world in commemorating the international Anti-Corruption Day which is observed annually on December 9 established by United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

