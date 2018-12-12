'MDC not desperate for GNU'

Blessings Mashaya  •  12 December 2018 1:19PM  •  8 comments

HARARE - The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC came out guns blazing yesterday, saying it is not desperate to form a government of national unity (GNU) with Zanu PF.

This was after Vice President Kembo Mohadi poured cold water on reports that the two parties which once shared power between 2009 and 2013, were once again engaged in informal talks to hammer out another coalition government.

Mohadi scoffed at the idea recently, saying the Zanu PF government was determined to go it alone this time around after getting the full mandate to govern at the July 30 polls.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume told the Daily News yesterday that it is Zanu PF which wants to be rescued from the current economic crisis and not the country’s largest opposition party led by Chamisa.

“It is them Zanu PF who stole a vote, they are being hounded by their theft, it is them who were rejected by all credible observer missions and it is them Zanu PF who are failing to get a single cent even from the Chinese,” said Mafume.

“They have caused fuel shortages and are taxing people, it is not us who have begged them for a unity government, it is not us who have suggested that they be a unity government but it is them who are being haunted by the ghost of illegitimacy”.

The MDC spokesperson said the country’s economy has been on a slippery slope ever since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe from office in November last year.

He said despite the current government’s efforts to seek financial bailouts from international partners, these have drawn blanks.

“Zanu PF is the one that has messed up, they have failed the economy. They are illegitimate; they have failed to pass the legitimacy test internationally and to the people of Zimbabwe. You cannot seek to govern people by force, they will not comply. They are facing resistance from the people and the economy. It is Zanu PF which needs to be rescued not anyone else,” said Mafume.

Chamisa has been brawling with President Emmerson Mnangagwa ever since he narrowly lost the hotly-disputed July 30 presidential election.

He accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of manipulating the poll results in favour of the Zanu PF leader.

But Mnangagwa’s victory was upheld by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that Chamisa had failed to provide enough evidence that he had won the election.

Recently, Chamisa staged a massive demonstration in Harare where he heaped pressure on Mnangagwa to act on the deteriorating political and economic situation in the 
country.

Addressing his supporters then, who were protesting the falling standards and the government’s recent unpopular economic revival measures, Chamisa said Zimbabwe could not afford “one day longer” without addressing the country’s worsening political and economic crisis.

“Firstly, we are saying to Mnangagwa let’s have negotiations. You must come and sit down so that we can solve the current economic crisis.

“Zimbabweans are suffering. The crisis in the country is a crisis of governance, confidence, legitimacy and leadership. How can we solve this?

“We are saying let us unite. On our side we have good leadership qualities and you lack leadership qualities. So, we must unite and map the way forward,” Chamisa told his supporters.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba — who is cagey about the talks — complimented Chamisa recently for “abandoning” his fight with Mnangagwa.

“Like I said before, if there is anything that is happening, it is way above my radar. If they (Chamisa and the MDC) have recognised their folly of shouting from rooftops, one hopes it’s a new beginning that will take the country forward,” he said.


Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.

Comments (8)

ngwena uyu

martin - 12 December 2018

This mafume thing is an embarrassment to himself and his party. How can ZANU PF a ruling party with three thirds majority in parliament and a sitting President we voted for seek unity with sabortuers, who are sabotaging our economy in order to blame ZANU PF? We know everything as to who is causing these difficulties in our economy. Time shall come when those whom you are fooling to support you will realize the truth. We know that the key to the economy you boast of is with the Americans. The americans want to put their stooge puppet leader and once that happens they relax the sanctions and open lines of credit so that their puppets can get funding thereby making the economy to show some signs of gaining. After that p our fellow blind folded people who supports that satanic party will be fooled to think that its chanyiswa and company who has revived the economy. Tinozviziva takasvinura musati mazvarwa.

shunguhadziurayi - 12 December 2018

So ZANU pf does not need the talks. Things are going exactly according to their plan? This shows how far removed the rich and powerful are removed from reality. For them everything is perfect. The suffering professionals and working men who can no longer afford three meals a day do not matter.....I am really lost. We do not eat a two thirds majority. We do not eat sovereignity. If there is an ounce of decency in ZANU pf they must put the people first. Many people were willing and are still willing to give ED a chance....but we cannot feed on rhetoric for five good years.

New Dispensation - 12 December 2018

Shunguhadziurayi, you are just another on the gravy train hands full of innocent people's blood. When you were murdering in 2000, 2008 and so recently 1 August, sane people will not open credit lines to lunatics, murderers, you give them money they abuse it by buying more lethal equipment to silence the suffering masses. Free and fair vote why are you afraid of it, you have failed in all urban centres why ?. You intimidate rural folk with pungwes reminding them of war if your party looses, is that campaigning. You should be ashamed of yourself and even those you call relatives. You can continue to kill the flesh but the idea is a seed that has been sown, it will never die but germinate all the time.

Kufandada - 12 December 2018

The Mdc is full of power hungry hypocrites. It is a well known fact that the MDC is desperate for a GNU. We all know that Chamisa has been calling for a meeting with ED to no avail. No matter how many times Chamisa tries to deny this, but it is on record that during the MDC rallies he did request for a meeting with ED. Chamisa you can fool your Mdc supporters but you cannot fool all the people all the time. Zimbabwe has moved on, and we urge the MDC to do the same.

bodo - 12 December 2018

Zanu PF is not desperate for gnu. mdc is not desperate for gnu. we the millions of people are desperate for gnu. zanu and mdc both self centered. not people centered. think you people

Legend - 12 December 2018

Mafume whose puppy is barking always for the GNU ..??

silungsani ndlovu - 12 December 2018

Which Zim has moved on you lunatic?

Tau - 12 December 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media