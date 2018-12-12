Kunonga to hold compensatory gig

HARARE - Afro-fusion star Victor Kunonga, whose gig at the Rooftop, New Ambassadors Hotel last Saturday was wrecked by a technical glitch will hold a compensatory concert at the same venue on Friday.

The Kwedu singer told the Daily News about his indebtedness to the fans who attended the show last weekend for their understanding and patience after the concert prematurely ended due to a technical fault.

“I was moved by the unbelievable love, patience and respect shown by the music fans. This has taught me to always appreciate my music fans who are friends indeed.

“We will do a special show for these amazing fans this coming Friday. The concert will still be in line with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence theme,” said Kunonga.

According to concert organiser Musekiwa Clinton Tapera, the show will be free for all those who paid last weekend.

“Those who paid last week are not obliged to pay again. They can still pay something if they want to. They can also bring along friends who can also pay whatever they want to support Kunonga’s Peace Band,” said Tapera.

He added that the acclaimed singer was also looking forward to belatedly supporting the just-ended international campaign to end violence against women and girls.

“Kunonga, an acclaimed peace advocate through music, believes in gender equality and women’s rights and through this show seeks to campaign for exactly that.

“He sings in both Shona and Ndebele and conveys messages criticising the abuse of women and children,” said Tapera.

Kunonga’s gig, one of the few he has held over the last few months, is expected to attract a big crowd of Afro-fusion fans who have been following him since he made his mark at the now defunct Book Café.

The Kwedu singer is one of the most celebrated Afro-fusion singers in Zimbabwe and beyond. A few years ago, the late African jazz legend Hugh Masekela described Kunonga’s music as “a fresh, dynamic international sound rooted in African rhythms; musically very superior.”