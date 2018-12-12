Josh Meck relishes Mahube call

HARARE - Inimitable bassist Josh Meck has been incorporated into the new Mahube band which features crème de la crème of southern Africa.

He charmed the musical outfit when he performed with it at this year’s edition of Harare International Festival of the Arts.

Meck said joining Mahube was a dream come true.

“It was my childhood wish to be part of Mahube. I am still to come to terms with the reality as of now. I feel so honoured to be part of this project, Mahube, handling business on bass,” Meck said.

“I joined the group in Harare during Hifa as an assistant bassist, replacing their all-time guitarist from Nigeria. I impressed them hence they incorporated me into the band on full time basis,” he said.

The ensemble also features Hope Masike.

Directed by Steve Dyer and Bokani Dyer, Mahube is one of the most exciting music celebrations to emerge from southern Africa in the past 20 years.

The project started with multi-award-winning musicians from the region such as Oliver Mtukudzi, Dorothy Masuka, Louis Mhlanga and Sam Mataure only to mention but a few.

Recently, Mahube reinvented itself, bringing in a new line up comprising “southern Africa’s most creative and respected musicians to create collaboration unlike any before.”

The new line-up is made up of South African musicians inform of Mbuso Khoza, Siya Makuzeni, Cameron Ward, John Hassan; Mozambiqueans Xixel Langa, Stelio Zoe and Zimbabweans Masike and Meck among others.

The group is set to unveil a studio album called Zenzele on December 16. It will be released digitally across all platforms.

“The 11-track offering, produced by Steve and Bokani Dyer, showcases some of the diverse music of the southern African region in a contemporary style. The title track Zenzele urges Africans to rely on themselves. The wealth of the continent needs to be beneficiated on the continent.

“Other tracks’ themes range from collective love and friendship in Babem, Ndiza Nothando and Amizade to personal love and attraction — Vanondi... Remedy, Yoliswa and Noroeste, to other themes like woman’s rights (Madzimai), and a child being asked to return home (Mahungu),” the-35-year-old bassist said.

The album was recorded and mixed at Dyertribe studios, and mastered by Rogan at Kelsey Mastering.