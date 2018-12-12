Health practitioners urged to renew licences

HARARE - The Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA) has called on all health institutions to renew their licences by January 31, 2019.

In a notice, the authority advised all practitioners that late payment will result in penalties, adding that those that do not comply would be deemed to be unregistered.

“Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe would like to advise all practitioners that all health institutions must renew their licenses by January 31, 2018. Kindly contact the inspectorate department for the appropriate fees for 2019 before making your payment,” the notice read in part.

HPA is a regulatory body established following the repealing of the Medical, Dental and Allied Professions Act (Chapter 27:08) and the discontinuation of the Health Professions Council (HPC) in 2001.

It is the umbrella body for seven health professional councils.

It also acts as an appealing body for any dispute between health practitioners and their councils, and protects public interest.



