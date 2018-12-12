Exide 7s Series grand finale beckons

HARARE - This coming Saturday promises to be full of action as the Exide 7s Series climaxes with it’s Grand Finale at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

The past four weekends have entertained the spectators with teams growing from strength to strength with their rugby skills, and this coming weekend games will certainly keep people on the edge of our seats as the competing top teams now play for the overall Exide 7s Series and League Championship crown.

If this past weekend’s intense battles on the field are anything to go by — then the Grand Finale, this coming weekend, is certainly going to be a spectacle not to be missed.

Pit Bulls — once again — emerged as weekend winners as they faced off against a relentless Horns in the final.

Horns opened up the score with a converted try which was answered by Pit Bulls moments later with a converted try of their own.

Unconverted tries from both Pit Bulls and Horns saw the first half all square with a 12-12 score line.

Some handling errors and laps in concentration from the Horns, saw Pit Bulls dominate the second half as they ran in four converted tries.

The Horns collected themselves and fought back with a converted try of their own; a little too late as the final whistle saw Pit Bulls victorious for a second weekend 40-19.

The Exide 7s Series comes to an end this Saturday and promises to be full of exciting national skill and talent.

The top six teams competing this weekend are; Pit Bulls, Mufakose, Mbare Select, Horns, Harare Sports Club and University of Zimbabwe.

The games are scheduled to start at 10am with the Exide 7s Series crowning of Champions and trophy presentation set for 3pm.

