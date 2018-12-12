Biti trial opens can of worms

HARARE - The trial of MDC national chairperson Tendai Biti, pictured, who is facing two counts of violating the Electoral Act, opened a can of worms yesterday with the defence team revealing scintillating details of behind-the-scenes manoeuvres that seem to compromise the independence of the Judiciary.

