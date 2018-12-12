BCC shoots down budget objections

BULAWAYO - The city council here has shot down objections by residents against its proposed 2019 budget.

The new budget which has since been endorsed by the local authority will see residents forking out more in rates and rentals as it increased it’s budget to $212,5 million from $152,5 million.

According to the new budget, fixed charges will increase from between 34,5 percent and 188 percent while the billed payments will increase by five percent.

Soon after the presentation of the budget, the local authority opened an objection period for residents and other stakeholders.

However, only the Trenance Residents Association sent in its objections against the budget at the close of the objections period which was November 11.

“The objection letter stated that ‘the residents had unanimously objected to any further increases planned by Bulawayo City Council’,” reads in part the latest council report.

“However, it should be noted that for the past three years council had not increased tariffs for both domestic and non-domestic ratepayers.

“In the year 2019, council had proposed an increase in tariffs for both categories by a marginal five percent in some of the services in order to improve service delivery.

“It should be noted that annual inflation rate had shot up from 5,39 percent in September 2018 to 20,85 percent in October 2018,” the report further reads.

Having noted that, council however, resolved to recommend that Special Council resolution of October 9 which gave approval to the 2019 budget be reaffirmed and it be submitted to the ministry as per the Urban Councils Act Section 288 Sub Section 1(b).



