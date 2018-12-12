6 000 expected at Zanu PF conference

HARARE - A politburo meeting was held yesterday at the party’s headquarters with the party’s national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo briefing the media that all provinces have endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Moyo said yesterday’s meeting was held in preparation for the central committee meeting that will be held today.

“The meeting was aimed at building a consensus on topical issues in preparation for the central committee meeting to be held tomorrow (today),” he said.

In the briefing he also indicated that the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a comprehensive report on the preparations of the 17th national people’s conference, with emphasis on infrastructure development at the venue.

“The conference is ready to begin as scheduled at Esigodini in Mat-South.

“All roads lead to Esigodini on Thursday the 13th of December,” said Moyo.

This year’s conference runs under the theme “Zimbabwe Is Open for Business: Peace, unity towards an Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030” and runs until December 15.

Mnangagwa will officiate at this year’s conference for the first time in his capacity as First Secretary and President following his election at the party’s extraordinary congress in Harare last year.

Earlier this week, media reports indicated that the venue of the conference had already been placed under high security with armed soldiers and security agents having besieged the gold-rich Matabeleland South to provide security to Mnangagwa and thousands of Zanu PF party officials who are expected to attend.

THE Zanu PF National People’s Conference which begins this Friday in Esigodini — Matabeleland South Province is expecting 6 000 delegates to attend.

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.