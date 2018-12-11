Woza, residents stage anti-drugs protest



BULAWAYO - There was drama in Entumbane yesterday after the radical Women of Zimbabwe Arise (Woza) led by its director Jenni Williams descended upon an elderly woman suspected of illegally selling drugs to school-going children in Entumbane suburb.

Woza in conjunction with the Entumbane residents marched in the suburb carrying placards while singing protest songs denouncing the works of the woman only identified as MaHadebe.

About 800 protestors besieged Entumbane Police Station where they started singing and dancing.

In reaction, police officers initially shut the gate as they thought they were the target. They later heard from Woza leaders who highlighted to them that all they wanted was to display their disdain about the operations of MaHadebe.

As a result, the police escorted the protesters to the nearby Zothile shops where MaHadebe is known to have several young customers.

Among the drugs that the woman is alleged to be selling include Ngoma, Dypapa and Bronco among a host of others.

Woza programmes officer Magodonga Mahlangu told the Daily News that while their focus is mainly on education, they had to react as it is school-going children that are being affected.

“Residents of Entumbane approached us and said there was a problem in their community, they told us there was a woman by the name MaHadebe who has caused problems,” Mahlangu said.

“We then went to the community to investigate the real issues and we found that it seems she is above the law,” she said adding that they have since prepared a petition which will be submitted to the police boss in the city.

“We are giving them two weeks such that police can investigate and arrest, then from there on we will take further action,” Mahlangu said.

Some of the placards that were being carried by the protesters were inscribed, “No drugs to school children”, “We want a drug free community”, “Stop recruiting youths to sell drugs”, “Do not be conquered by evil but conquer evil with good”, “Youth say no to drugs”, “Let’s protect our children.”



