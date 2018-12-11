Rural teachers commence march from Mutare to Harare

MUTARE - Rural teachers have so far walked more than 50km following the commencement of their 275km march from Mutare to Harare in a protest to demand salaries in United States dollars.

Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) President Obert Masaraure recently told the Daily News that 102 protesters will arrive in Harare on December 19 and will camp at the ministry of Finance offices until their demands are met.

The protesters left Mutare on Sunday mid-morning and by yesterday had reached Shamu, an area which is 50km way from Mutare.

The union president said although some teachers experienced challenges during the first lap of the journey, they are all committed to completing their journey as they want their pleas to be heard.

“We left Mutare at 1000 hours with 102 teachers but about 95 managed to complete the first and second laps of our journey with seven being ferried to complete it.

Everyone however, remains committed to the march and we’re confident that we will complete the journey in the scheduled 10 days,” Masaraure said.

“We will be camping on or close to business centres for the sake of our security."

The Artuz’s planned long journey will not be the first one carried out by the association.

In 2016, the leaders of the association did a 200-kilometre march from Mutawatawa in Maramba-Pfungwe, Mashonaland East Province, to Harare to demand government improve their working conditions.

They were stopped by law enforcement agents and some of them were arrested. This comes as doctors at the country’s public hospitals have embarked on a crippling strike.

In March this year, dozens of placard-waving teachers and their union leaders stormed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s offices, where they handed over a petition demanding salary increments, among other demands.



