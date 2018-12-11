Jah Signal, Enzo Ishall in year-end showdown

HARARE - Rising dancehall singers Enzo Ishall and Jah Signal are enjoying fine form, a development that has led to others comparing them to Winky D.

The comparison is, however, not possible considering the achievements Winky D has had in his career and these two are just but starting their journey and if they continue on the right track, they will surely reach the levels he has reached.

Winky D is arguably the torchbearer in this competitive genre with a number of accolades under his belt and an icon to many.

If there has to be comparison, it has to be between the two, Enzo Ishall and Jah Signal. They have made considerable contribution to keep the industry alive this year

and comparisons are bound to come up.

They have both delivered hits which dominated showbiz and this has not escaped the eyes of music promoters who have been including them in their shows.

During live performances, the two’s energy on stage is unquestionable, giving their fans value for their money and the question is who has done better this year?

A platform to judge the two has been availed and that is the December 31 dancehall shutdown gig which has been slated for the City Sport Centre.

It is arguably one of the mammoth gigs to end the year with a number of chanters lined up to perform. However, eyes will be on Jah Signal and Enzo Ishall.

Enzo Ishall is doing well with a number of singles such as Kanjiva, Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka, Next Time among others.

This has seen him becoming a hit at the shows he has performed and recently awarded with foreign trips to South Africa and Dubai.

Jah Signal, on the other hand, has seen his songs such as Shinga Muroora dominating the music scene and again was rewarded with foreign trips.

He has performed in Australia, accompanying Jah Prayzah and after that, he headed to Dubai where he had another performance. He has also performed in the United Kingdom.

Jah Signal this year dropped his debut album Jaya to support his catalogue of singles including Mubako and Stonyeni.

No doubt the word stonyeni has become street lingo and popularised by the chanter.

Organisers of the shutdown gig said they are happy with the number of rising chanters saying competition is healthy for the genre.



Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.