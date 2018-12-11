Govt launches cyber-security booklet

HARARE - Information Technology, Postal and Courier services ministry, in partnership with Econet, TelOne, Telecel, Greepys and ZITC have launched a cyber-security booklet and website to foster awareness and protection from cyber-crime which has started to cripple many Zimbabweans, particularly on social media.

Zimbabwean Internet users have also been experiencing cyber-crime such as hacking and cloning of websites and accounts, in particular social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter.

On the other hand, organisations have also evinced cyber-attacks citing the upsurge of hacking and cloning of websites, fraudulent messages and email and cyber-theft of documents.

Speaking at the launch of the Cyber Security Booklet, Technology services minister Kazembe Kazembe said: “Since 2013, 3 809 448 records have been stolen in breaches every day, 158 727 every hour, 2 645 every minute and 44 every second.

“I myself was a victim of cyber-crime. Did you know that there is a hacker every 39 seconds? Over 7 percent of the health websites were affected by malware last year while 95 percent of breached records came from three industries in 2016, government, retail and technology.

“It was recorded that 51 percent of the people in Zimbabweans used the Internet in 2017,’ he said.

Econet chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said online security has become a critical need that users cannot afford to set aside, as identity cloning and fake messages are now rampant.

“Africa is already operating below the security Datum line mostly because of lack of investment in security. It is reality we cannot afford to ignore…I know an organisation that no longer allows employees to bring USB sticks due to security reasons.

“Both employees and family members are also a threat when we talk of internal or insider threats, while the hackers are external threats.”

E-solutions managing consultant Gwinyai Sadza said there is need to increase awareness and educate the populace on protection from cyber-crime.

Zimbabwe Information & Communication Technology (ZICT) chairperson Kudzayi Mutisi said: “The booklet looks at ethical ways you can use to protect yourself on social media, against cyber-crime.”

Information Sharing Centre run by the ICT ministry added; “The website will come in handy in protecting people from cyber-crime as it collects information on cyber threats globally.”

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.