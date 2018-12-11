Concrete solutions crucial

HARARE - After assuming power following the ouster of long-serving leader Robert Mugabe in November last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa made it clear he wanted to do things differently.

True to his word, he somehow moved away from the old habits and at some stage, the neutrals were looking at him with awe.

Although there have been some disputes on the last July election, many do agree Mnangagwa moved away from Mugabe’s often violent campaigns and tried his best to make sure we had, for the first time since independence, a fairly peaceful election.

But something strikingly similar to the times of Mugabe has started to unravel, and it’s very dangerous for both the new dispensation and Mnangagwa himself.

The country is facing economic challenges with soaring prices and fuel queues getting longer every day.

Those in power don’t seem to be seeing these as needing urgent attention.

If anything, they have retreated into their shells and are reliant on their defiant worshippers who lash out at anyone who dares question why nothing is being done to arrest the current rot.

If I remember well, Mnangagwa said he is a listening president and I truly and humbly believe he is going to hear my plea.

Mr President, cut the talk of 2023, you are the president now, so let’s talk about now.

You are hardly four months into a five-year term and I don’t see why we are being dragged into the election fever so soon.

Most of the people who are doing this, used to do the same during the Mugabe era and you honestly know what that caused.

This is your time to look into matters that keep affecting the country and look for solutions.

We cannot have another set of ever-singing hero-worshippers when the country is literally burning. They soil your good reputation.

It is also my humble hope that you come up with concrete short-term solutions now.

Twelve years from now is a long time and the old guard is surely not going to be held to account in 2030.

And, remember we have been wallowing in poverty for too long.

Promises and visions that do not materialise should never be used to hoodwink people into a perpetual mode of hope.

There is need for concrete solutions.

Let’s solve the now part of our society and vision 2030 will become an easy target.

We cannot pretend to be moving forward when we have remained the same polarised society Mugabe created.

Companies like Ziscosteel need to be re-opened and as someone who is well-versed with the goings-on in that part of the country, I do not understand why nothing has been done up to now.

And it makes sad reading when your backers start to fall over each other just to impress you when in effect you are still to do something tangible since your electoral victory.

Remember, unemployment remains well above 85 percent and while there have been some talk of more than 800 000 jobs being created, one hopes you understand this could be just an overstatement.

This is no small figure at all.

If true, we would be having testimonies of people with relatives who have gained something since the coming in of the new dispensation yet we still have educated and qualified relatives and friends roaming the streets.

And as stated in some sections of the media recently, the president needs to decisively deal with problems facing the country and prove he is the right man for the job or risk making Mugabe look like a saint.

Yes, because there is a time when one feels we were better off during the last days of Mugabe.

December is a festive month yet only the connected and well-heeled can talk of enjoying while the rest are being crushed by the mounting economic woes.

In fact, many are not going to even attempt travelling to the rural areas like they usually do as fuel problems seem to be getting worse everyday.

The economy needs your utmost attention; the people of Zimbabwe need your leadership skills and only then can we talk of benefits of the new dispensation.



