Chipinge RDC auctions wildlife hides

HARARE - Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) will on Friday sell buffalo and elephant hides acquired from Problem Animal Control (PAC) hunting through public auction.

PAC hunting is a growing industry that fetches significant revenue from the auctioning of animal hides.

In a statement, the RDC revealed that the auctioning of the hides will take place at Chipangayi National Parks on Friday.

“Notice is hereby given that Chipinge RDC intends to hold public auction of the hides following animal species killed on PAC buffalos and elephants,” the RDC said.

Chipinge RDC social service officer Microt Mudodo told the Daily News that the animals would have been killed after becoming a menace to communities.

“These are panels and are not like the actual trophy since they would have been killed in combat, so bidders will determine the pricing,” he said.

Animal hides are generally used to decorate hotels and homes as they articulate an African wildlife sense indoors.

