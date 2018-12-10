Supa's trial commences today



HARARE - Former Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s trial in which he is facing charges of abuse of office will kick off today.

The Nyanga South legislator allegedly awarded a contract to Megawatt Company without going to tender and directed NetOne to pay US$4 million for the service and

US$1 million for consultancy.

Mandiwanzira is also alleged to have seconded Tawanda Chinembiri to the Potraz board without following due process which prejudiced the telecommunications regulator of US$35 000 through allowances drawn by Chinembiri.

“The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists is following with keen interest the legal challenges facing journalist and publisher, Supa Mandiwanzira,” said Foster Dongozi, the ZUJ secretary-general.

Mandiwanzira is a former journalist who worked for Zimpapers’ Manica Post and The Herald before joining State broadcaster, ZBC as a business reporter and main news anchor.

He owns a multimedia company, AB Communications which runs national radio station, ZiFM Stereo, metro radio stations Hevoi FM in Masvingo, 98.4 FM in Gweru, production house, Mighty Movies and Business Times, a business and financial newspaper.



Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2*1# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.