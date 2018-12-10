Savanna launches new cigarette brand

HARARE - Pacific cigarettes, in partnership with China Tobacco Shaanxi Industrial Corporation (CTSIC) has launched a new Acacia brand targeting the Zimbabwean and the regional markets.

Founded in 2002 by entrepreneur Adam Molai, Pacific Cigarettes, formerly Savanna Tobacco, is the manufacturer of the Pacific brand of cigarettes, which includes Pacific Storm, one of the country’s leading cigarette brands.

The company offers a diverse range of cigarette brands that are designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customer needs and tastes, and also supplies filters.

The brand portfolio comprises three full flavour Virginia variants, Pacific Blue, Pegasus Sapphire and Branson Classic.

The new Acacia range of cigarette is a high quality brand made with 100 percent Zimbabwean tobacco and enhanced with Chinese flavour.

Addressing guests at the launch of the Acacia range of cigarettes, Chinese acting ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhao Baogang said the launch of the Acacia Fantasy Brand, was a first in a series of planned new cigarette variants into the Zimbabwean and regional markets.

Acacia Fantasy, the first variant is expected on the market soon.

The cooperation between the two companies, Savanna Tobacco and CTSIC is the first and only cooperation agreement ever signed by the State-owned Chinese tobacco company

and an African cigarette manufacturer.

