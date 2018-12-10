Potraz targets Walkie Talkie radios

HARARE - The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is broadening its revenue net by targeting walkie-talkies, including those being operated by boat owners.

In terms of Statutory Instrument 11A of 2001 of the Postal and Telecommunications (Licensing, Registration and Certification) Regulations, Potraz is mandated to license any two-way radio transceiver.

These are liable to payment of a non-refundable application fee of US$30 and renewal fee of US$10.

In a statement, Potraz advised Kariba residents and boat owners that a temporary licensing office will be opened in the resort town as of today to cater for licence applications and renewal of radio licences.

“Potraz advises residents and boat owners of Kariba that Potraz will open a temporary licensing office at Kariba Post office, from December 10 to 18, 2018.

“Owner of boats and ‘Walkie Talkie’ radios are encouraged to take the opportunity to renew their licences at the office and members of the public can freely come to consult about the law concerning owning and operating such radios,” Potraz said.



