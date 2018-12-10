Meikles eyes East Africa tourists

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  10 December 2018 12:09PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Meikles Limited is expanding its marketing programmes to East Africa to attract potential visitors showing interests in Zimbabwe.

Meikles’ hospitality commercial director Tham Mpofu, said visits have been made to Kenya as part of efforts to build up new markets and encouraging greater business and leisure travel to Zimbabwe in general and its own two hotels in particular.

“The focus area is East Africa, where increasing numbers of nationals and expatriates are showing interest in southern Africa, especially Zimbabwe, not only for business travel purposes but also for leisure travel. Efforts to promote Zimbabwe in this key new market had been stepped up after a first visit to Kenya in 2017, when the huge potential for market growth was discovered at the Magical Kenya travel show in Nairobi. It was clear to us then that a great many people from across East Africa are part of a source market that has huge potential for growth,” he said.

Mpofu said the main source countries are Kenya and Ethiopia, but across the whole region there are many people who travel for business and leisure purposes locally, regionally and internationally.

He said businessmen in East Africa have an interest in visiting Zimbabwe as there has been an increase in the number of arrivals.

“Business people in East Africa are keen to do more in Zimbabwe and we have already noted an increase in arrivals from this area at Meikles Hotel, where they stay during travel here to search for business opportunities of all kinds,” Mpofu said. 


