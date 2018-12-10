Ipec warns errant legal aid societies

HARARE - The Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) has railed against legal aid societies that are selling insurance without being licensed to do so.

According to Ipec, operating an insurance business, such as legal aid societies, without being registered is a punishable offence in terms of section 17 or section 12 of the Insurance Act.

“The commission, therefore, advises all entities illegally operating as legal aid societies to submit their applications for registration with the commission by January 31, 2019,” said Ipec in a statement.

“…the commission wishes to advise the public against engaging entities that are illegally conducting insurance business. Members of the public are encouraged to excise caution and request to see the insurer’s certificate of registration before purchasing an insurance policy.”



