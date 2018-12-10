Charamba staying put

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars speed merchant Michael Charamba says he has no intentions of leaving the Castle Lager Premiership runners-up during this offseason.

Speculation is rife that the Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side is set to lose a number of their star players following the departure of coach Tonderai Ndiraya with five games to go.

Captain Liberty Chakoroma and Tichaona Mabvura have been heavily linked with newly-promoted side Manica Diamonds.

Midfielder Walter Mukanga is tipped to join Harare City while Tichaona Chipunza is reportedly unsettled at the club.

Goalkeeper Donovan Bernard and Godknows Murwira are also set to exit the club following the arrival of former Highlanders coach Erol Akbay to replace Ndiraya.

Charamba, who was named one of the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year after a brilliant 2018 campaign, has also been reported to have been looking for a new club.

However, the 22-year-old winger put to bed that speculation when he committed his future to Madamburo.

“Ngezi Platinum are the team that has given me the platform to perform well, I wouldn’t want to leave now,” he said.

“I just want to be there for next season so that I will maintain my consistency and work hard. If only I’m going to leave, it would be for greener pastures maybe abroad.

“Ngezi is my home locally and I would not leave them for any other club in the Premiership.”

After the 2018 campaign that started brightly before ending in disappointment, Charamba wants to see Madamburo win trophies next season.

Ngezi were unbeaten in their opening 14 league games before their season started to unravel following a 1-0 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs before eventually finishing 13 points behind champions FC Platinum.

“Our goal is to win trophies next season and my target is to help my teammates achieve their goals,” he said.

“As a player, I would like to score more goals so I’m going to work hard on improving my finishing.”

Meanwhile, former Triangle United forward Lameck Nhamo said he was pleasantly surprised after he was named the first runner-up behind Rodwell Chinyengetere in the Soccer Star of the Year vote.

Nhamo, who scored 15 goals in the league and helped Triangle clinch the 2018 Chibuku Super Cup, is now on the books of FC Platinum.

“This feels great but as a player, I also wanted to be crowned the Soccer Star but I’m happy all the same,” he said.

“I never imagined that I would be in this position; it actually caught me by surprise. This is a wonderful feeling.”



