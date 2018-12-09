GMM set for cross-over night

HARARE - Preparations for the Goodness and Mercy Ministries’ Know it Before it Happens Cross-Over Night are at an advanced stage.

Tapiwa Freddy — founder and leader of the Glen View-based church — said of the approaching all-night event.

“I will have the opportunity to write 2019 prophecies in my own handwriting to the people present, those who have been privileged enough to attend Crossover Nights at GMM have seen it happening.

“With the grace of the Spiritual Spectacles upon the Man Of God, people will be prayed for and see what awaits them in the year 2019.

“The prophecies will be written on 2019 Goodness and Mercy Ministries calendars which people will get from the church offices prior to the crossover night.”

Freddy added that the all-night event will be graced by visitors from all over Zimbabwe and beyond.

“The event will be graced by a number of well-known gospel artistes who will lighten up the all-night session.”

Previously, while speaking about another edition of Know it Before it Happens gatherings, Freddy said: “I run a prophetic ministry, therefore I don’t do things according to my planning. I follow God’s instructions.

Hence, Know it Before it Happens prophetic conference … People will discover their true purpose and be able to achieve their destiny. We are also going … to pray for peace and economic restoration for the nation.”

The Glen-View-based man of cloth has hogged the limelight with his controversial spiritual spectacles, which have proved to be very popular with congregants, a feat that has earned him the title “Doctor of Prophecy”.

His ministry in March launched GMM TV, a Christian television station that broadcasts live services, prophecies, testimonies, music as well as Christian movies.

Towards the launch of the station, Freddy said that the major purpose of the station was furthering ministry work.

“The purpose of the television station is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to all nations as we are following the commandment of Jesus in Matthew 28:19: ‘Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all’. (King James Version) People from other countries have been requesting that we launch the television station and we are responding to their demand,” the Harare cleric said at the launch of GMM TV.

This year, prophet Freddy has held crusades in Bulawayo (White City Stadium), Kwekwe and Mutare, centres which he also visited last year.

Freddy said these out-of-Harare crusades were responses to his followers in other places who have always had to travel to Harare for one-on-one sessions

Freddy’s critics have previously accused him of using African occult powers for divination, to which he responded: “Prophecy and miracles deliver people from satanic influence and draws people to God. Just like in the Bible when God drew Moses’ attention through a burning bush (Exodus 3 verse 1), I use spiritual spectacles to unravel mysteries and help people repent and seek God.”

Under this concept, he prays for an individual and immediately his/her eyes are “anointed’ with a spiritual eye where they can prophesy on their own. The spiritual spectacles, Freddy says, enable believers to see into the spiritual realm, recover stolen property and see their future marriages.

“Through the Spiritual spectacles anointing upon me, people are able to see their future on their own . . . people must be ready to be located by the prophetic radar. Hazvibvumidzwe kuti paitike chinhu chisina kumbobvira chakaporofitwa (It is not acceptable for something to happen that has never been prophesied)!”

In an earlier interview with the Daily News on Sunday, the Glen View-based man of cloth said of the controversy surrounding spiritual spectacles; “Controversy is something that cannot be avoided. Jesus himself was surrounded by controversy wherever he went because even after he had raised people from the dead, healed the sick or performed any of his several miracles, people were still questioning him. It is in the nature of people to criticise the things of God, including the Bible itself. No wonder why the birth of Jesus Christ was that of a virgin.”

