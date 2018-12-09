HARARE - After trending as a one of the most hated fashion accessories in the 1980s and 1990s, the fanny pack is back.

This time, it has bounced back with high fashion cred that even renowned fashion designers are busy making their own versions.

These small bags, also known as bumbags, are worn around the waist and complement very well with baggy jeans or when paired with skin tights, crop top and a jacket.

In the 1980s, they were popular with tourists or inept people, while the younger generation looked at them with distaste.

But such is fashion. It has a way of resurfacing years later.

In its second coming, it is still being worn with the same apparels as in the 80’s only that the gear has been revolutionised to make it modern.

While the fanny pack used to mainly hang on the waist, initially hanging on the bum and later put in front, it is now also being worn across the chest to give a hippy look.

Think of going to a club, music festival, shopping or partying, this accessory has become a fashion must.

Today, fashion fanatics tend to call the fanny pack names such as ‘waist bags’, ‘waist bag’, ‘belt bag’, or hip bag.

And they are getting a full design and marketing makeover from fashion labels such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and even Nike as well as Alexander Wang.

But of course they are putting out their own versions, many with more refined designs than the bags have historically enjoyed. These days, they are even made out of leather with fringe and tribal prints.

Interestingly, it is no longer just dads and tourists donning them, it is also millennial and super cute girls and guys who have joined the trend.

While originally it was designed to be worn on the backside, users discovered that this position was susceptible to pick-pocketing, especially as it was common with tourists.

It was then that people started turning them round to their front.



