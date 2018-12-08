Winky D tops SA charts

HARARE - Dancehall music star Winky D’s music is topping music chats in South Africa, with his recently released Paperback video being rated number 4 on best South Africa top 10 on Trace Africa.

Winky D reposted a post on Instagram stating that his video is trending.

Paperbag was launched on Trace Africa last month.

The chanter was criticised when he dropped the video Ngirozi which people said lacked creativity and this time he came up with a video tapping into the hip-hop genre portraying a “different” Winky D.

In the video, he appears with stacks of cash, models and in one scene with a pistol.

Winky D’s camp has described the song as a reality track with the singer portraying the life of a “baller”.

“This is a reality track, with the artiste shedding light on a reality perspective, the life of a baller. There are a number of ballers in town and I don’t think there is anything wrong if Winky D does it,” his manager Jonathan Banda told the Daily News earlier.

Such videos are synonymous with hip-hop artistes and Winky D’s camp says there is nothing wrong with exploring other styles.

“Hip-hop is an African genre which anyone can do. The dynamics in music are changing, if you look at Jamaicans such as Alkaline and Popcaan, the kind of dancehall has changed,” he said.



